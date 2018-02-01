WATCH | Drought pulls plug on escapologist’s Houdini trick

Capetonians hoping to see an escapologist free himself from Houdini’s “Chinese water torture cell” this month will have to watch it on YouTube instead.

That’s because Paul Krendl’s act has been cut from the GrandWest show “The Illusionists Direct from Broadway” due to water restrictions.

Publicist Debra Souza said the “critical water crisis” meant GrandWest had decided Krendl should not fill his 950-litre tank.

“However‚ the show will still run for the same duration‚ giving audiences an action-packed magical experience‚” she said.

“Producers and ‘The Illusionists’ are extremely sensitive to this situation and thank patrons for their understanding.”