The "alarming" rate at which public officials are being found to be in conflict with the law was highlighted on Friday by the acting national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks).

Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata revealed that from November 1‚ 2017‚ to now‚ about 92 officials from different government entities across all the provinces have been arrested by the Hawks for offences including corruption‚ armed robbery and theft.

Among them are 28 police officers‚ 45 traffic officers‚ six home affairs personnel and other government officials including those working at municipalities.

A staggering 34 traffic officers out of 45 are from Limpopo alone‚ said Lt-Gen Matakata.

"Those who are entrusted with running government affairs are supposed to do so with honour and integrity. They are supposed to be beyond reproach to ensure that public confidence in sectors of government is maintained. Disturbingly‚ Limpopo province has seen a large number of officials being arrested. Most recently 34 traffic officials and 10 police officials were arrested for corrupt activities."

Limpopo's arrests were "followed closely by Gauteng".

Lt-Gen Matakata said the Hawks mandate is to return the trust of citizens in government institutions‚ and to provide accountability.

“Our justice system is based on the rule of law‚ which is‚ in fact‚ enshrined in our constitution. It means that the law applies to everyone - no one is above the law. And the law must be applied the same regardless of status or any other consideration.

“Our country has long suffered from a perception that it is a highly corrupt country. We cannot allow corruption to eat at the very foundation of this country and we cannot turn a blind eye to it.

“The integrity and reputation within our government system must never be undermined and must remain a competitive edge and a source of pride for our citizenry. The war on corruption cannot be left to governments alone. The task of civil society and the our press is vital in highlighting corruption‚ reshaping attitudes and reversing public apathy toward corruption.

“Corruption is a scourge that can never be tolerated. I thank those who report corruption‚ they help us in our quest to ensure clean governance and to root out dishonesty in the public service.

“I hold decisively to the view that the Hawks must be fearless in confronting corruption. With this arrests we are under no illusions that we have permanently and completely solved the problem.

“We want to warn those who think they can beat the system and continue to be tempted to transgress‚ we will make sure they are caught and severely dealt with through our competent justice system‚” she concluded.