South Africa

All 950 workers rescued at Sibanye mine

02 February 2018 - 06:59 By Timeslive
A general view of a Sibanye mine. File photo.
A general view of a Sibanye mine. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

All workers have been brought to the surface at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State‚ the company said on Friday.

About 950 workers were trapped underground at the mine after a power outage on Wednesday.

"Sibanye-Stillwater is pleased to advise that all underground employees at its Beatrix operations in the Free State‚ have safely returned to the surface‚" the company said in a statement.

"Employees will undergo medical examination and trauma counselling‚ together with their families‚ if required. It is expected that operations will resume on Monday 5 February 2018."

The company said the rescue operation was a result of a concerted effort.

"Mine rescue and medical teams were mobilised and due care was taken to ensure employees were safe and had access to food and water. Detailed contingency plans were made (by) mine rescue teams to evacuate employees through the second outlet at Beatrix 1 shaft‚ in the event that power was not restored‚" it said.

Parliament committee calls for drastic action against Sibanye over mining accident

Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources has condemned Sibanye Gold after more than 900 of its workers were trapped underground as a ...
Politics
3 hours ago

"Through a tremendous effort to install temporary power line pylons by both mine management and Eskom‚ power was successfully restored during the morning of 2 February 2018 and all employees were safely hoisted to surface."

Livhuwani Mammburu‚ a spokesperson for the National Union of Mineworkers‚ told Jacaranda FM that the miners were coping well.

"Our branch leadership communicated with the workers at about 2:30am and the workers were in good health‚" he said.

Radio 702 said a second ambulance had left the mine about an hour ago. However‚ the mine said it was not aware of any workers in distress.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is scheduled to visit the mine on Friday to receive a briefing from the mine and the department's inspectors.

Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources has condemned Sibanye over the incident.

Severe storm leaves 950 miners trapped underground

A total of 950 gold miners from Sibanye's Free State operations have been stuck underground since a severe storm on Wednesday night‚ the company said ...
Business
18 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. How doctor dodged bullets to find abducted friend South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Siam Lee murder accused tells court of abuse and torture in custody South Africa
  4. Lawyers for Michael Komape’s family demand compensation for grief South Africa
  5. Two students wounded in school shooting, 12-year-old girl arrested World

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
X