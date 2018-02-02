All workers have been brought to the surface at Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State‚ the company said on Friday.

About 950 workers were trapped underground at the mine after a power outage on Wednesday.

"Sibanye-Stillwater is pleased to advise that all underground employees at its Beatrix operations in the Free State‚ have safely returned to the surface‚" the company said in a statement.

"Employees will undergo medical examination and trauma counselling‚ together with their families‚ if required. It is expected that operations will resume on Monday 5 February 2018."

The company said the rescue operation was a result of a concerted effort.

"Mine rescue and medical teams were mobilised and due care was taken to ensure employees were safe and had access to food and water. Detailed contingency plans were made (by) mine rescue teams to evacuate employees through the second outlet at Beatrix 1 shaft‚ in the event that power was not restored‚" it said.