Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of being involved in the theft of a fence at the Soweto Country Club‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The arrest took place around 3.45am at a flat complex in Eldorado Park. The suspect will appear in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Four more suspects are being sought.

The 12 stolen fence panels are worth about R60‚000. The fence is part of upgrades being carried at the Soweto Country Club.

“I am happy that the thief is behind bars and I have no doubt that the police will work around the clock to ensure that everyone who was involved is behind bars‚” Mashaba said. “These thieves will not deter us in our quest to refurbish the facility.”