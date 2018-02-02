South Africa

Alleged Soweto fence thief arrested

02 February 2018 - 11:25 By Timeslive
City officials recovered a fence worth about R80,000, which had been stolen from the Soweto Country Club.
City officials recovered a fence worth about R80,000, which had been stolen from the Soweto Country Club.
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of being involved in the theft of a fence at the Soweto Country Club‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The arrest took place around 3.45am at a flat complex in Eldorado Park. The suspect will appear in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Four more suspects are being sought.

The 12 stolen fence panels are worth about R60‚000. The fence is part of upgrades being carried at the Soweto Country Club.

“I am happy that the thief is behind bars and I have no doubt that the police will work around the clock to ensure that everyone who was involved is behind bars‚” Mashaba said. “These thieves will not deter us in our quest to refurbish the facility.”

Most read

  1. Senzo Meyiwa's killer will be arrested‚ says Mbalula South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. WATCH | Farmers on the edge: Severe Cape drought forces tough choices South Africa
  4. Dlamini 'deliberately' bypassed her special advisor on social grants South Africa
  5. Nestlé accused of milking advertising to sell baby products Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X