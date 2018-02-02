South Africa

Dlamini 'deliberately' bypassed her special advisor on social grants

02 February 2018 - 12:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Former social development director general Zane Dangor says his former boss Bathabile Dlamini did not seek his advice on the work streams appointed to deal with social grants.

"When it came to the work streams‚ the minister did not seek my advice‚" Dangor said.

He was giving evidence on Friday at an inquiry into Dlamini's role in the grants crisis. Dangor said Dlamini deliberately did not consult him because she knew he would have a different view to hers.

Dlamini tried to frustrate grants payments, says former Sassa CEO

Former SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza is adamant that Minister Bathabile Dlamini tried to frustrate the process of the agency taking ...
News
1 hour ago

Dangor told the inquiry that he became Dlamini's special advisor in 2010 when she became minister of social development.

Among his duties was to provide support to Dlamini‚ develop policy and prepare her for important meetings.

He said he was Dlamini's first port of call when there were issues in the department.

READ MORE

Former Sassa CEO to continue testifying at social grants inquiry

Former SA Social Security Agency Thokozani Magwaza‚ will on Friday continue giving testimony at inquiry into Social Development minister Bathabile ...
News
4 hours ago

New social grant payment system more confusing: Black Sash Trust

The Black Sash Trust has expressed concern over the new social grant payment system that will see recipients getting their grants from banks‚ various ...
News
4 days ago

How Dlamini dodged questions at social grants inquiry

Here is how Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini evaded questions at the inquiry into the social grants crisis.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Senzo Meyiwa's killer will be arrested‚ says Mbalula South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. WATCH | Farmers on the edge: Severe Cape drought forces tough choices South Africa
  4. Dlamini 'deliberately' bypassed her special advisor on social grants South Africa
  5. Nestlé accused of milking advertising to sell baby products Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X