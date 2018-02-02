Dlamini tried to frustrate grants payments, says former Sassa CEO

Former SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza is adamant that Minister Bathabile Dlamini tried to frustrate the process of the agency taking over the payment of social grants.

Magwaza told an inquiry into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the fiasco that she had told him to find dirt on commercial banks so that they could not be used to distribute grants.

He said the minister was only interested in pushing Sassa towards working with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).