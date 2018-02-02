South Africa

Former Sassa CEO to continue testifying at social grants inquiry

02 February 2018 - 08:47 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Thokozani Magwaza.
Thokozani Magwaza.
Image: THE TIMES

Former SA Social Security Agency Thokozani Magwaza‚ will on Friday continue giving testimony at inquiry into Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s role in the social grants crisis.

Magwaza‚ who started giving evidence last week‚ has told the inquiry that Dlamini ran Sassa like it was her own shop.

He claimed she disturbed the smooth running of the agency and that she would pitch up at Sassa and conduct meetings without informing him. Magwaza also told the inquiry that he had not defied Dlamini when he worked at the agency.

Magwaza’s stance is in direct contrast to claims made by Dlamini earlier at the inquiry that the trouble at Sassa started when Magwaza became the chief executive. Dlamini told the inquiry that Magwaza had threatened to terminate the controversial work streams contracts before he even assumed the top post.

The inquiry kicked off last week and is a directive of the Constitutional Court. Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe is heading the inquiry.

The Black Sash rights group approached the court in March after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of social grants from April 1 2017‚ despite promising the court in November 2015 it would do so.

How Dlamini dodged questions at social grants inquiry

Here is how Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini evaded questions at the inquiry into the social grants crisis.
News
6 days ago

Magwaza denies being defiant towards Bathabile Dlamini

Former SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) boss Thokozani Magwaza is adamant that he had not defied Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini when ...
News
6 days ago

'Bathabile Dlamini wanted to run Sassa like her shop'

Former South African Social Security Agency chief executive Thokozani Magwaza has accused social development minister Bathabile Dlamini of running ...
Politics
6 days ago

Former Sassa CEO to square off with Dlamini at social grants inquiry

Former SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) chief execitive Thokozani Magwaza is set to give his version of what led to the social grants crisis on ...
News
7 days ago

Dlamini to face off with former DG

Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is set to face tough questions from former SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) director general Zane ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. How doctor dodged bullets to find abducted friend South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Siam Lee murder accused tells court of abuse and torture in custody South Africa
  4. Lawyers for Michael Komape’s family demand compensation for grief South Africa
  5. Two students wounded in school shooting, 12-year-old girl arrested World

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
X