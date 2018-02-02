How doctor dodged bullets to find abducted friend

Over the past 12 months, Dr Ahmad Ghandour has endured death threats, false leads and heavy gun fire. His car was damaged in a bombing and terrorist groups have tried to extort money from him.

He did it all in a bid to find kidnapped South African photo-journalist Shiraaz Mohamed.

But now his abductors are asking for $100 000 for a proof-of-life video.

