How doctor dodged bullets to find abducted friend
Risking his life, he finally tracked down the captors
02 February 2018 - 10:09
Over the past 12 months, Dr Ahmad Ghandour has endured death threats, false leads and heavy gun fire. His car was damaged in a bombing and terrorist groups have tried to extort money from him.
He did it all in a bid to find kidnapped South African photo-journalist Shiraaz Mohamed.
But now his abductors are asking for $100 000 for a proof-of-life video.
