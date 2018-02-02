South Africa

How doctor dodged bullets to find abducted friend

Risking his life, he finally tracked down the captors

02 February 2018 - 10:09 By Khanyi Ndabeni
Dr Ahmad Ghandour with SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed at Arrahma Hospital in Darkush in northern Syria. This picture was taken two days before Shiraaz was captured.
Image: Supplied

Over the past 12 months, Dr Ahmad Ghandour has endured death threats, false leads and heavy gun fire. His car was damaged in a bombing and terrorist groups have tried to extort money from him.

He did it all in a bid to find kidnapped South African photo-journalist Shiraaz Mohamed.

But now his abductors are asking for $100 000 for a proof-of-life video.

For the full story on our new Times Select site click here.

