Nelia Scheepers was shaken from her sleep when she heard her 10-year-old dog Goofy “squeaking” in agony. The source of the sound shocked her: Scheepers’ beloved pet had been snatched from her bed and was being crushed‚ devoured and suffocated by a 3.5m-long‚ 50kg python.

Scheepers‚ who lives alone on a remote farm in Louis Trichardt‚ Limpopo‚ described how she raced from the room with her other dogs‚ helpless to do anything to save the stricken dog. When the 60-year-old later looked into the room‚ the python had “unlocked its jaws and was swallowing Goofy whole”‚ she said from her home.

The bulge of the ingested medium-sized mongrel could clearly be seen in the python when snake catcher Frikkie Venter arrived to retrieve it from Scheepers' farmhouse some hours later on January 29.