Labour inspector manhandled for doing his job

A labour inspector was allegedly manhandled and assaulted by a Durban businessman when he arrived to conduct an inspection at a courier company on Thursday.

Department of Labour spokesman Lungelo Mkamba said the inspector had produced his inspector’s card and notice of inspection at the company located in Verulam‚ north of Durban.

“However‚ the employer reacted angrily‚ squashing and throwing the notice of inspection in the bin in full view of his staff. He then assaulted the inspector and manhandled him out of the premises.”

Mkamba said the inspector has since opened a case of assault and obstruction of justice‚ “as it is against the law to obstruct a labour inspector from conducting his work.”

KwaZulu-Natal chief inspector Edward Khambula condemned the assault and called on police to deal with the matter “swiftly”.

Khambula has also directed a team of inspectors to conduct an inspection at the company.

“We strongly denounce the assault and intimidation of our inspectors and view it as an attack on the department‚” Khambula added.