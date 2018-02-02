Paper plates and plastic cutlery for UK TV star as film industry does its bit to stave off Day Zero

When British actress Kate Beckinsale agreed to take the starring role in a TV drama being shot in Cape Town‚ she probably didn’t imagine weeks of eating off paper plates with plastic cutlery.

But that is what she is doing as the city’s R5-billion-a-year film industry joins the campaign to stave off Day Zero.

Beckinsale‚ 44‚ is the star of “The Widow”‚ an eight-part series commissioned by Amazon Prime and the British firm ITV. She plays Georgia Wells‚ who tries to uncover the truth behind her husband’s disappearance after he is reported dead in a Democratic Republic of the Congo plane crash.