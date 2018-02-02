South Africa

Siam Lee murder accused tells court of abuse and torture in custody

02 February 2018 - 09:57 By Jeff Wicks

Philani Gift Ntuli, the man accused of the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Siam Lee made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, 02 February 2018.

Philani Gift Ntuli – accused of the murder of Siam Lee – said on Friday he was tortured while in custody.

The 29-year-old businessman faces of a raft of charges‚ including murder‚ kidnapping and fraud.

During his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Friday‚ Ntuli addressed the court and put forth detailed allegations of torture during his arrest and while he was being held in police cells.

“I don’t want to go back to Durban North police station. I have been harassed and assaulted and I was suffocated with a plastic packet to implicate myself in something I wasn’t involved in‚” he said.

“I haven’t been able to consult with my attorney and I fear for my life. I would like to go to Westville ... I have scars all over my body to prove it.”

Suspect in Siam Lee murder case makes second appearance in court

Philani Gift Ntuli is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the abduction and murder of Siam Lee last month.
News
6 hours ago

Ntuli said the abuse started the day he was arrested.

“Even when I was arrested at my house I was suffocated several times. They punched me in the face to get a blood sample from me. They told me when they arrested me that I was either going to confess or leave in a body bag‚” he said.

“I wish for my rights to be protected and I will respond to the charges in due course.”

He said that the investigation had stalled since his first appearance.

Siam Lee murder accused faces a raft of charges

Businessman Cebolenkosi Gift Philani Ntuli‚ the man alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Durban escort Siam Lee‚ appeared in Durban Magistrate’s ...
News
11 days ago

“When we adjourned last time I was told there would be ID parades and nothing has happened. All that I have been subjected to is torture‚” he said.

However‚ Magistrate Mohamed Motala ordered‚ after much discussion with Ntuli‚ that he remain at the Durban North police station. He granted the state a final adjournment for further investigation.

“The state must act within the ambit of the law and respect your constitutional rights‚” Motala said.

The state is set to add further charges. Ntuli will return to court next week.

Siam Lee’s alleged murderer appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on January 18 2018. He is being charged with the murder of the 20-year-old.

READ MORE

Siam Lee murder accused to appear in court

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Siam Lee is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.
News
11 days ago

Siam Lee's cry for help: ‘Sex work has turned me into an emotional wreck’

Siam reached out for help weeks before she was killed, allegedly by ex-client
News
12 days ago

Meet the private eye who helped find Siam Lee’s alleged killer

Private investigator Brad Nathanson vowed not to shave until there was an arrest in the Siam Lee murder case. On Thursday morning the Durban-based PI ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Senzo Meyiwa's killer will be arrested‚ says Mbalula South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. WATCH | Farmers on the edge: Severe Cape drought forces tough choices South Africa
  4. Dlamini 'deliberately' bypassed her special advisor on social grants South Africa
  5. Nestlé accused of milking advertising to sell baby products Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X