South Africa

Social grant money stolen in Limpopo heist

02 February 2018 - 14:33 By Naledi Shange
Armed men shot at this vehicle and then blew it up with the explosives before making off with social grants money and weapons.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Money meant for social grants was stolen during a cash-in-transit heist in Ritavi near Tzaneen on Friday morning‚ said The South African Police Service.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the heist happened at about 6am.

"It is alleged that a group of armed suspects attacked the vehicle along Khujwana and Lephaphane road.

The suspects shot at it several times and further blew it up with the explosives before they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and two firearms‚ which they robbed from the security officials‚" said Ngoepe. The attackers fled in two vehicles.

"There were no injuries or fatalities resulting from this incident‚" said Ngoepe. 

