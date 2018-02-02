Never underestimate the power of social media or ubuntu.

This statement proved to be true for Vaal University of Technology student Christon Ngoveni‚ who turned to Twitter to ask for assistance in paying his outstanding varisty fees.

"Dear Twitter family Please RT [retweet] for awareness. I have hours left to save my 2018 academic year. Plz help me cover up this historical debt … I managed to raise R1,010 and short of R940.00."

This was the message that Ngoveni‚ who is studying power engineering‚ sent earlier this week and‚ before the end of that day‚ four strangers‚ including one from Namibia‚ had offered him help.

"I was just trying my luck but I turned to Twitter because I knew there are organisations who helped disadvantaged people there and I had to find a platform [to ask for help]‚" Ngoveni said.

"I got help from four people. One is not from Twitter. In total‚ they gave me R1,700‚" he said.