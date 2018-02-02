South Africa

Two suspects arrested in faeces 'torture' case

02 February 2018 - 08:21 By Penwell Dlamini
A worker was forced to drink about two litres of faeces before the alleged perpetrators tried to drown him in a septic tank. File Photo.
A worker was forced to drink about two litres of faeces before the alleged perpetrators tried to drown him in a septic tank. File Photo.
Image: Stephen Farhall/123RF

The son and wife of a plot owner in Endicott near Springs have been arrested for allegedly forcing a man to drink faeces.

Captain Johannes Ramphora confirmed the arrest on Friday morning.

“The son and the wife of the property owners were arrested yesterday. They are expected to appear before the Springs Magistrate’s Court today‚” said Ramphora.

A worker on the plot in Endicott was forced to drink about two litres of faeces before the alleged perpetrators tried to drown him in a septic tank on December 9.

The victim‚ who is 36‚ worked as a mechanic for the alleged perpetrator. He was allegedly being tortured after he failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump. His employer and his son allegedly also used the “k” word‚ a newspaper reported. The worker was allegedly later thrown into a sewer hole but managed to get out after 30 minutes.

Police act on sewage 'torture'

Police have begun taking statements from witnesses while investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly forced to drink faeces outside ...
News
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. How doctor dodged bullets to find abducted friend South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Siam Lee murder accused tells court of abuse and torture in custody South Africa
  4. Lawyers for Michael Komape’s family demand compensation for grief South Africa
  5. Two students wounded in school shooting, 12-year-old girl arrested World

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
X