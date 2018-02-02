South Africa

Woman power! These Eskom ladies helped save Sibanye miners

02 February 2018 - 08:51 By Timeslive
Nosipho Mpanza and Bondosi Mapeka are two of the three women praised by Eskom for coordinating the restoration of power to Sibanye's Beatrix Mine.
Image: Eskom/@KhuluPhasiwe

Eskom has praised its female team leaders for coordinating the restoration of electricity supply so that trapped miners could be rescued overnight.

The power supply was fully restored at 01h40 on Friday.

"We salute technicians from the Eskom Free State Operating Unit who worked around the clock to restore power supply under very tough conditions. We wish all the rescued miners well‚" said Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe.

A power outage at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix mine in the Free State left 950 workers trapped underground. The miners were all rescued on Friday morning.

Eskom said a severe storm caused the collapse of a structure on the 132kV line supplying mines in the Welkom area.

An Eskom recovery team was tasked with restoring power supply in the Welkom/Theunissen mines.

Phasiwe praised the team leaders by name - and it was a ladies brigade: Operations Manager Nozipho Mpanza and Bondozi Mapeka as Recovery Manager.

He added that the Free State Operating Unit is led "by another strong leader‚ Ms Lindi Mthombeni. Malibongwe!"

