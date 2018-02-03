Two injured in light aircraft crash

Two men were injured when their light aircraft crashed in a nature reserve in Rustenburg in North West on Saturday morning.

One of the injured was airlifted to hospital.

“Shortly after 9am‚ paramedics from ER24 and other services were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene.

Services that arrived on scene found the two men outside the aircraft. One of the occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further care.

The second occupant sustained moderate to serious injuries and was transported to a nearby station where ER24’s Oneplan Medical Helicopter airlifted him to hospital. Both are in a stable condition‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the crash or event preceding the crash is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” he added.