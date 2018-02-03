Two killed in collision with truck on R546

Two men were killed in a collision between a truck and a car on the R546 near Charl Cilliers in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Saturday‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 1am‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on scene where they found a vehicle with severe damage. Two men were found with fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that they could do for them and they were declared dead.

“The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He was assessed on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”