South Africa

Two killed in collision with truck on R546

03 February 2018 - 14:22 By Timeslive
“The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He was assessed on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.
“The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He was assessed on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.
Image: iStock

Two men were killed in a collision between a truck and a car on the R546 near Charl Cilliers in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Saturday‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 1am‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on scene where they found a vehicle with severe damage. Two men were found with fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that they could do for them and they were declared dead.

“The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He was assessed on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”  

Most read

  1. A Mugabe fight-back would have led to a “bloody outcome” Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Mystery over man who bled to death in woman’s yard South Africa
  4. Two killed in collision with truck on R546 South Africa
  5. WATCH | Father of molested girls lunges at disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor in ... World

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X