Boy, 9, shot during robbery in KZN

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen during a home invasion in La Mercy north of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Reaction Unit SA spokesman Prem Balram said it was alleged that five armed suspects in a VW Golf had entered the property under the pretext of making inquiries about a crèche which was being run from the home.

“The suspects then produced firearms and robbed the family of their personal belongings.

“As the assailants exited the home, they fired random shots towards the house. One of the bullets struck the 9-year-old child in the abdomen while he was seated on his grandparents’ balcony‚” Balram said.

He said when paramedics arrived on the scene it was established that the boy had been rushed to hospital by private means.