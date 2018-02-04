South Africa

Collision between truck and car claims three lives, five others injured

04 February 2018 - 12:39 By Timeslive
Collision between truck and car claims five lives
Collision between truck and car claims five lives
Image: ER24

Three people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R36 outside of Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24 and other services had arrived on the scene at about 8pm on Saturday to find the truck still wedged against the light motor vehicle.

“Three people were found with fatal injuries inside of the vehicle. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead.

“Five others‚ including the driver of the truck‚ sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were treated on the scene and later transported to Letaba Hospital for further treatment‚” Vermaak said.

Most read

  1. Bogus Johannesburg Water employee arrested South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Collision between truck and car claims three lives, five others injured South Africa
  4. One killed‚ six injured in Witbank collision South Africa
  5. Mystery of a torched body found in Mercedes in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X