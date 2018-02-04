Three people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R36 outside of Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24 and other services had arrived on the scene at about 8pm on Saturday to find the truck still wedged against the light motor vehicle.

“Three people were found with fatal injuries inside of the vehicle. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead.

“Five others‚ including the driver of the truck‚ sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were treated on the scene and later transported to Letaba Hospital for further treatment‚” Vermaak said.