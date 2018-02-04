Eskom: the power giant at the core of SA's state rot

The name of Eskom has become synonymous with the worst corruption scandals in South Africa and the utility could well become the final nail in the political coffin of President Jacob Zuma.

The sacking of yet another of its short-lived CEOs this week and the release of dire financial results confirmed the depth of the crisis plaguing the power utility.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba admitted Eskom represents the single worst crisis facing the government.

"Eskom is the biggest risk," Gigaba said. "There would be no currency, and no economy for the country if Eskom went belly up."

Parliament has for months been probing Eskom over so-called "state capture".

A damning report published a year ago by the then-ombudswoman Thuli Madonsela first laid bare misconduct at Eskom, a state-owned monopoly founded in 1923.