Mystery of a torched body found in Mercedes in Limpopo

Police have appealed for help to solve the case of a person found burnt beyond recognition inside a Mercedes Benz near Leporogong village in Limpopo.

The grim discovery was made by a passerby who found the torched vehicle in the bush at the weekend.

“The race‚ gender‚ nationality and age of the deceased are still unknown at this stage because he or she was burnt beyond recognition‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The police in Malipsdrift outside Lebowakgomo are making an earnest appeal to all members of the community who can assist them with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in this matter and who can also assist in the identification of the deceased.”