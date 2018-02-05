"My first words to my father‚ when I met him‚ were not: ‘Am I in your will?'" Those are the words of a man adopted as a newborn in 1966.

He met his biological father four years before the millionaire's death.

Now University of Pretoria professor Eben Maré is going to court to overturn his adoption‚ claiming his mother had been coerced as a 17-year-old to give him up‚ the Pretoria News reported on Monday.

He wants a share of the R50-million estate left by Pieter Bezuidenhout‚ owner of the company Bus Rentals‚ who died in 2016 after he was murdered in the driveway of his home in Pretoria. He did not leave a will.

The professor said he only found out in 2012 that he was adopted‚ after which he located his biological parents. He had a good relationship with his biological father‚ he said.

“He never told me during our time together that he did not want me to inherit. I am his son and it is only fair that I inherit‚” the report quoted him as saying.

Bezuidenhout had four other children‚ who are arguing that they are the rightful heirs to the estate.

The Sunday Times also reported at the weekend that Thandi Maqubela is trying to inherit from her estranged husband‚ acting judge Patrick Maqubela. This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September 2017 acquitted her the murder‚ finding he probably died of natural causes.