Barely two days after being fined and closed‚ a shop selling illegally bottled municipal water was back in business‚ flouting the law in Cape Town.

Authorities are clamping down on residents who ignore stringent new water restrictions introduced by the city as of February 1.

The level 6b restrictions limit residents to using 50 litres of water or less per person‚ per day‚ whether at home‚ work‚ school or elsewhere. Washing cars with municipal water is forbidden.

Law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said there had been a crackdown on transgressions by informal car washers.

“We are also getting people selling municipal water in shops. We have a lot of cases of home owners also being charged for not adhering to water restrictions‚” he said.

Over the past week 121 fines were issued with a combined value of R304‚000 and more than 100 items used for car washing were confiscated.

“A shop selling illegally bottled municipal water that was issued two fines on Friday and closed was again caught trading on Sunday. The shop was given two fines and closed again. Officers will ask the water and sanitation department to consider suspending the shop's water supply‚” said Dyason.