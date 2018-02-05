Cops, suspected cash-in-transit robbers in shootout - 9 dead

Two dramatic shootouts between tactical police units and suspected cash-in-transit robbers left as many as nine men dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

It is understood that six alleged CIT robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with police on the R617 – which runs between Boston and Bulwer in the KZN Midlands - on Monday morning.

Later, police intercepted a vehicle travelling on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Three men were killed and a fourth was injured.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TimesLIVE that officers had intercepted a group of men as they were travelling in the vicinity of Underberg.

The second shooting, they said, was a group of suspected robbers which had been part of the first gang and had fled.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that there had been “an incident” but was not able to provide further detail.

This is a developing story.