Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says his phones are tapped but he is willing to go on record with his views‚ including that South Africa needs a critical mass of leaders "who are not in it for their pockets".

In a wide-ranging interview with City Press‚ he said he had been told that it was easy for private people with the right equipment to tap a phone and monitor calls.

“So I know without any doubt that my phones are bugged – all of them‚ without any exception.

“Happily‚ I don’t say anything that I can’t repeat. Not even in the bedroom.”

Mogoeng lamented that self-serving and divisive narratives were now a trend.

“It’s time for unifying and for action‚ however long it may take‚ but that will take us to where colour and gender or creed does not matter.”

Mogoeng said that‚ despite South Africa’s past‚ “because we were able to agree on the constitutional dispensation that we now have‚ there is nothing good that we cannot achieve. But it requires all of us together.”

“I believe the best is around the corner. I don’t know how it will come for sure‚ but I’m confident of one thing: we are going to be surprised by how fast South Africa is going to turn around‚ and by the process that is going to be followed to get us there. We are going to be so‚ so great and so amazing.”