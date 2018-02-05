Murder accused Jason Rohde returns to court on Monday almost two months after WhatsApp messages handed in as evidence exposed his two-timing lifestyle.

The Johannesburg businessman’s trial resumes in the High Court in Cape Town after a two-month break‚ during which Rohde’s bail conditions were amended to allow him to spend time in Plettenberg Bay‚ where he has a home.

Rohde is charged with murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ and obstructing the administration of justice by making her death look like a suicide. They have three daughters.

Daniel Witz‚ one of the lawyers engaged by the former estate agency head‚ told TimesLIVE that Rohde’s legal team — consisting of four advocates and an attorney — was confident of its case.