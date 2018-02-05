Police fire teargas‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades at Unisa students

The skirmish is the latest in several incidents between protesting students and law enforcement over a period of several weeks.

Two weeks ago a group of about 100 students forced down a section of palisade fencing‚ and threw stones and bottles at security guards after delays in registration.

It is unclear what sparked Monday’s protest‚ which saw Public Order Policing Unit officers firing teargas‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the students.

A woman was tackled and detained by a police officer as she tried to flee on Stalwart Simelane Street.

The students later dispersed.