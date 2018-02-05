South Africa

We handed over information that was requested by Hawks: Eskom

05 February 2018 - 18:24 By Penwell Dlamini
Image: REUTERS

Eskom says it has handed documents relating to coal contracts to the Hawks after the unit requested information from its interim CEO‚ Phakamani Hadebe.

Spokesperson for the power utility Khulu Phasiwe said: “Unfortunately some of the [media] reports that I have seen today are suggesting that there was some kind of raid today. There was absolutely no raid. There was a meeting on the week of the 22nd [of January] with Phakamani.

“They requested documents but‚ because he was a day or two into the job at the time‚ he had to speak to management to tell them about the request from the Hawks. The information was put together and that is what was given to them. This was done with the commitment that further information would be given to them as and when it is required by the Hawks.

“At this stage though‚ I am not in a position to say [it is about Tegeta]. I am just willing to confirm that it is related to coal contracts‚” Phasiwe said on Monday.

Phasiwe said some of the information was submitted last week and some of it was submitted on Monday.

“Some of the information took some time to put together…but the bulk of what they needed was given to them last week. In other words‚ this request was actually made to Eskom two weeks ago‚” he added.

READ MORE

Eskom: the power giant at the core of SA's state rot

The name of Eskom has become synonymous with the worst corruption scandals in South Africa and the utility could well become the final nail in the ...
News
1 day ago

‘I have been caught in the crossfire' - Matshela Koko

Eskom’s head of generation‚ Matshela Koko‚ was the second senior executive in as many days to protest his innocence in Parliament of any involvement ...
Politics
12 days ago

Pravin Gordhan says Eskom's Singh should be declared a delinquent director

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh - who was allegedly at the heart of state capture of the utility - was accused of lying‚ evasiveness ...
Politics
12 days ago

Most read

  1. We handed over information that was requested by Hawks: Eskom South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Rohde's no-show at murder trial South Africa
  4. Eskom gets R5-billion bailout amid “enormous liquidity constraints” South Africa
  5. Police fire teargas‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades at Unisa students South Africa

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X