Olivia Makete struggled to walk when she woke up on Tuesday‚ still in agony after being kicked by ANC members "defending" Luthuli House.

The 52-year-old woman – who was photographed on Monday being hit off the back of a bakkie, kicked while on the ground and scrambling to get away following an attack at the hands of ANC members - was sitting on the river bank at Orange Farm Extension 10 in Johannesburg‚ helping her neighbour wash a carpet, when TimesLIVE tracked her down.

It was about midday and a throng of journalists finally got to meet the woman whose assault was captured by Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy.

The brutal images forced the ANC to immediately suspend branch secretary Thabang Setona‚ who spent the night behind bars at Johannesburg Central police station.