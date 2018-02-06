Cape Town desalination firm scores R5bn contract from Saudi Arabia

“Saudi Arabia is investing ahead of the future demand caused by population growth‚ replacement of ageing infrastructure as well as an increase in urbanisation. The prolonged low oil prices compelled Saudi Arabia to consider the latest technologies that would provide desalinated water at the most cost-effective prices.”

Steyn said the contract would take 18 months‚ and would be the sixth plant the company had built in Saudi Arabia.

Through its Energy Partners sustainable energy subsidiary‚ PSG Group acquired a controlling interest in GrahamTek last year. Steyn said the deal coincided with consultation and optimisation work GrahamTek was doing on the world’s four largest desalination plants.