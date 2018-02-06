South Africa

CCMA called in as DUT strike continues

06 February 2018 - 07:00 By Suthentira Govender
Striking DUT staff protest outside the Vice-Chancellors office in Durban as security company Mi7 block access to the building. The university is in the grips of an ongoing strike over wages. File Photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The embattled Durban University of Technology has turned to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in a last ditch bid to resolve the month-long impasse with unions over wage increases.

The academic year was due to start on Monday‚ but the breakdown in negotiations over better salary packages‚ saw lectures being pushed to February 12.

Management is offering a 6.5% increase in basic salary and a 6.5% housing allowance‚ without a once-off bonus. But striking unions are demanding an 8% increase and a R350 hike in the housing allowance.

“The deadlock on the salary increment which led to a staff strike...resulted in DUT management writing a letter to the CCMA‚ invoking a Section 150 of the Labour Relations Act‚ which allows independent mediation by the CCMA‚” said DUT spokesman Alan Khan.

He added that the CCMA ordered that both parties appear before its commissioners.

“The outcome will be determined by the process of both parties appearing before the CCMA‚ this may extend over a day or two.”

Khan said the university’s executive committee had examined the institution’s budget.

“The revised mandate of 6.5% would cause a R12-million deficit on the 2018 budget‚” he added.

Khaya Xaba‚ National Health Education and Allied Workers Union spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal‚ said the strike would continue.

“Indeed it is true that the classes have been postponed.”

He added that management had refused to budge on its offer and that a 6% increase on a R1 100 house allowance would only amount to R66.

