Latiefa Mobara was on Tuesday elected as executive director of watchdog body the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA).

Mobara takes over from veteran journalist Joe Thloloe‚ whose term of office ends at the end of February.

Joe Latakgomo‚ another veteran with over fifty years’ experience in journalism‚ was appointed as Public Advocate to take over from Mobara‚ while Johan Retief has been retained as Ombud.

A statement issued by the PCSA described Mobara as having extensive experience in media‚ having worked as a journalist for more than 20 years. Before her appointment as executive director at the PCSA‚ she worked in the same position at the South African National Editors’ Forum.

She joined the Press Council in 2013 in the then newly created role of Public Advocate.

The Appointments Panel and the Constituent Associations of the Council have also finalised the list of people who will be on the Press Council and the Panel of Adjudicators‚ which would ensure that the PSCA continues to advance the freedom of expression clause in the Constitution.

Mary Papayya‚ Andrew Allison‚ Faizel Dawjee‚ Themba Sepotokela‚ Dinesh Balliah‚ and Kalim Rajab have been appointed as the public representatives on the Press Council.

Together with Press Council chairperson‚ retired judge Phillip Levinsohn‚ former deputy judge president of KwaZulu-Natal‚ they make up the non-media voice in the Press Council.

The press representatives on the Press Council are Raymond Louw‚ Amina Frense‚ Graeme Campbell‚ Izak Minnaar‚ Andrew Trench and Louise Vale.

The non-media voice on the Panel of Adjudicators is amplified by the appointments of Pria Chetty‚ Mpho Chaka‚ Patrick Roy Mnisi‚ Professor Karthy Govender‚ Paula Fray‚ Peter Mann‚ Brian Gibson and Carol Mohlala as the public representatives.

Tshamano Makhadi‚ Joe Thloloe‚ Fanie Groenewald‚ Judy Sandison‚ Megan Rusi and Wandile Fana will serve as the press representatives on the Adjudication Panel.

Press Council chairperson Judge Phillip Levisohn thanked Thloloe for the sterling role he played in his capacity as Ombud and Executive Director. He also expressed gratitude to both members of the public and the media who were previously on the Council and Panel of Adjudicators.