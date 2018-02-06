A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday outside Cape Town Magistrate’s Court‚ where an alleged extortionist was accused of insulting one of Cape Town’s rumoured mafiosos.

Jacques Cronje was charged with crimen injura after he allegedly “injured‚ assaulted or impaired” Mark Lifman’s dignity when he called him a paedophile during an altercation last year.

A group of about 20 people held up posters calling for paedophilia charges to be reinstated against Lifman‚ who was acquitted in 2009 of seven charges of sexual misconduct against boys.

Cronje is one of five men facing extortion charges who are in the middle of a lengthy bail hearing after their arrest in mid-December.

Defence lawyers in that case have consistently alluded to a conspiracy in which Lifman engineered the arrests of the five men as part of a greater turf war between Lifman and Nafiz Modack for control over the Cape Town night club protection racket.