South Africa

'I’m not stupid,' says the man at the centre of De Lille bribery claim

06 February 2018 - 08:30 By aron hyman and nashira davids
The man accusing Patricia de Lille of trying to solicit a bribe is adamant that his version is true, despite denials from the Cape Town mayor.
The man accusing Patricia de Lille of trying to solicit a bribe is adamant that his version is true, despite denials from the Cape Town mayor.
Image: Gallo Images.

Anthony Faul is at the centre of a storm over claims that under-fire Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille tried to get him to pay a R5-million bribe.

The Cape Town businessman told Times Select that he “expected” to be attacked after an affidavit detailing what allegedly happened in January 2013 went public at the weekend – coming at a time when De Lille was fighting for her political life.

But Faul is adamant that he has no hidden agenda, and that he did not leak the contents of the affidavit.

“I would not put myself and my family at any possible jeopardy with something that’s not true. I’m not stupid; I’m a very well educated man. I would not say something that’s not true and would jeopardise myself or my family,” said Faul.

For the full story on our new platform, Times Select, click here.

Most read

  1. Firefighter dies in mountain inferno South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai critically ill in South African hospital - party source Africa
  4. 'I’m not stupid,' says the man at the centre of De Lille bribery claim South Africa
  5. 'A farmer who loses hope is dead' South Africa

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X