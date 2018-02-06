'I’m not stupid,' says the man at the centre of De Lille bribery claim

Anthony Faul is at the centre of a storm over claims that under-fire Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille tried to get him to pay a R5-million bribe.

The Cape Town businessman told Times Select that he “expected” to be attacked after an affidavit detailing what allegedly happened in January 2013 went public at the weekend – coming at a time when De Lille was fighting for her political life.

But Faul is adamant that he has no hidden agenda, and that he did not leak the contents of the affidavit.

“I would not put myself and my family at any possible jeopardy with something that’s not true. I’m not stupid; I’m a very well educated man. I would not say something that’s not true and would jeopardise myself or my family,” said Faul.

