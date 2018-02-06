Durban school principals have been hauled before the eThekwini municipality to explain why they are not paying their utility bills — just days after it emerged that the city is owed more than R3-billion for water by consumers.

The meeting on Friday was called by city mayor Zandile Gumede but she could not attend as she had to fly to Johannesburg for another engagement. Instead‚ she sent a representative who told them the city wanted to know why they were not paying for their utility bills.

A report by the Auditor-General presented at a full council meeting on Wednesday revealed that the city was owed R3.31-billion for water but that the recoverability of this debt was doubtful.

The report said material water losses of 108.83 million kilolitres (compared to 132.51 million kilolitres in 2016) resulted in revenue losses of R645.90-million compared to R710.90-million in 2016 as a result of illegal connections and deteriorating infrastructure.

Gumede told the council that section 21 schools - schools that manage their own finances - that had outstanding utility bills would not automatically be disconnected. This was after it was revealed that section 21 schools owe the city more than R80-million in utility bills.