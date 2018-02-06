Pall of sorrow as eight-year-old laid to rest

Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem conducted on an eight-year old Durban child who is believed to have hanged herself at a children’s home last week.

The child’s lifeless body was found at the Bhai Rambharos Home for Children in Chatsworth‚ south of the city‚ last Sunday. The facility is part of the Aryan Benevolent Home‚ which receives partial state funding.

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department said the child was troubled and receiving psychological counselling at the time of her death. Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said investigations were continuing.

On Friday the little girl was laid to rest by the home.