Pall of sorrow as eight-year-old laid to rest
Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem conducted on an eight-year old Durban child who is believed to have hanged herself at a children’s home last week.
The child’s lifeless body was found at the Bhai Rambharos Home for Children in Chatsworth‚ south of the city‚ last Sunday. The facility is part of the Aryan Benevolent Home‚ which receives partial state funding.
The KwaZulu-Natal social development department said the child was troubled and receiving psychological counselling at the time of her death. Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said investigations were continuing.
On Friday the little girl was laid to rest by the home.
“A pall of sorrow overcame the Aryan Benevolent Home Chatsworth headquarters when the eight-year-old resident ... was laid to rest‚” said Nirode Bramdaw‚ ABH spokesman.
“Friends‚ family‚ staff and the board of the ABH were in attendance to pay their final respects to the young resident who has been in our care for close on two years.
“We remain confident in the conviction that we have done everything in our power to afford the young resident the best possible care and attention and really regret this loss of life‚ the first since our inception in 1921.
“The young girl was popular‚ both with her peers and staff; and we were all taken aback by her sudden and untimely demise.”
Children and staff at the facility are receiving trauma counselling.
According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag)‚ hanging is the most frequently employed method of suicide among youngsters in South Africa‚ followed by shooting‚ gassing and burning.
“Risk factors for suicide among the young include the presence of mental illness – especially depression‚ conduct disorder‚ alcohol and drug abuse; previous suicide attempts; and the availability of firearms in the home. In South Africa 60% of people who commit suicide are depressed‚” said Sadag.
