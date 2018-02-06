The governing body of Hoërskool Overvaal had attempted to control the admission of new learners to the school‚ insisting that no learners may be admitted to the school unless they submit to Afrikaans-only instruction.

As a result‚ despite the composition of the local community surrounding the school‚ the school remains effectively a white school.

These are the submissions the Gauteng Department of Education has made to the Constitutional Court.

The department is seeking leave to appeal against an order of the Pretoria High Court last month‚ which set aside the department’s instruction to the school to admit 55 learners who wished to be taught in English.

In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court on Monday‚ Gauteng education head of department Edward Mosuwe said Hoërskool Overvaal was a public school with duties to the community in which it was situated.