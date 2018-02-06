African National Congress MP Leonard Ramatlakane has been trying to get straight answers out of Prasa for more than two years. His commitment to holding state-owned enterprises to account has even been noticed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramatlakane is a former COPE MP who serves on the transport and police committees in parliament‚ after previously earning his stripes in the Western Cape provincial legislature.

On Tuesday‚ as chairman of the transport committee‚ he was not prepared to condone the non-attendance of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board members at a meeting that had already been postponed owing to the board’s failure to appear last week. He delayed the meeting but only from this morning to 2pm today - telling them to hop on a plane from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Prasa has been in the news following years of alleged maladministration‚ alleged irregularities involving tenders and the disclosure that it might have misspent taxpayers’ resources in a R3.5bn locomotive contract.