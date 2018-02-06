Tuesday’s postponement of the State of the Nation address threw arrangements for one of Cape Town’s annual showpiece events into turmoil.

Booked-up hotels and airlines braced themselves for a spate of cancellations‚ and the security operation surrounding Thursday's event was put on hold.

The City of Cape Town’s executive director for safety and security‚ Richard Bosman‚ said the postponement would not affect the city council.

Extensive road closures and security measures would simply be shifted to the new date when it was announced‚ he said.

City council spokesman Maxine Jordaan said rehearsals for Sona‚ due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday‚ had been postponed until further notice.

In his request to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete for the postponement of Sona‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said it was an R11-million occasion.

But the economic impact is much greater‚ with diplomats‚ businesspeople and others flying to Cape Town for the event and spending millions on hotels and entertainment.

The postponement also casts doubt over State of the Province addresses around the country‚ which traditionally follow the Sona.