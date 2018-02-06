South Africa

What I saw outside Luthuli House shocked me

06 February 2018 - 07:08 By Timeslive Reporter
A woman is kicked as pro-Zuma and anti-Zuma groups clashed outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.
A woman is kicked as pro-Zuma and anti-Zuma groups clashed outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.
Image: ALON SKUY

Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy has described the shock he felt when he saw a woman being slapped to the ground and kicked during protests outside Luthuli House on Monday.

Her assaulter, identified as ANC office-bearer Thabang Setona, was suspended by the party and handed himself over to police.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is a recipe for disaster.’

“She was clinging onto a bakkie, and then as she fell to the floor she was in such a vulnerable position. First she was hit with open hands, then she was kicked two or three times.

“The scene was super chaotic. But it was something that I thought could happen,” Skuy said.

For Skuy’s full take on what happened visit our new platform, Times Select, by clicking here.

Most read

  1. What I saw outside Luthuli House shocked me South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Mining industry eager for South African leadership change Business
  4. Outa 'cautiously optimistic' about PIC's Eskom loan South Africa
  5. Nigeria pledges support to Cameroon over secession threat Africa

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X