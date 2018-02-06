What I saw outside Luthuli House shocked me
06 February 2018 - 07:08
Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy has described the shock he felt when he saw a woman being slapped to the ground and kicked during protests outside Luthuli House on Monday.
Her assaulter, identified as ANC office-bearer Thabang Setona, was suspended by the party and handed himself over to police.
“I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is a recipe for disaster.’
“She was clinging onto a bakkie, and then as she fell to the floor she was in such a vulnerable position. First she was hit with open hands, then she was kicked two or three times.
“The scene was super chaotic. But it was something that I thought could happen,” Skuy said.
