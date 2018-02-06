What I saw outside Luthuli House shocked me

Sunday Times photographer Alon Skuy has described the shock he felt when he saw a woman being slapped to the ground and kicked during protests outside Luthuli House on Monday.

Her assaulter, identified as ANC office-bearer Thabang Setona, was suspended by the party and handed himself over to police.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is a recipe for disaster.’

“She was clinging onto a bakkie, and then as she fell to the floor she was in such a vulnerable position. First she was hit with open hands, then she was kicked two or three times.

“The scene was super chaotic. But it was something that I thought could happen,” Skuy said.

