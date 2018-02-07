Cyril on Zexit: ‘We all deserve closure’

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that a decision on President Jacob Zuma’s fate as president of the republic would come in the next few days “once we have finalised all pertinent matters”.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ramaphosa confirmed that he met with Zuma on Tuesday evening to discuss matters relating to his position as president of the republic.

“Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people want and deserve closure,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

He said that as a result of progress in the talks, the ANC national executive committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening was postponed. The meeting was called to force a recall of Zuma or to begin a parliamentary process to remove him.

“This will enable President Zuma and myself to conclude our discussions and report back to our organisation and the country in the coming days,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said this “situation” necessitated the postponement of the State of The Nation Address initially scheduled for Thursday.