Open defecation is a hazard‚ and globally there are many initiatives trying to eradicate this practice to ensure dignity and health.

Our waterborne sanitation system has been designed to safely remove poo and pee and ensure we don’t come into contact with it. Good sanitation‚ combined with hand-washing‚ dramatically reduces the risk of disease.

Q: What is the simplest solution for Day Zero?

A: Many people are considering dry sanitation‚ and the easiest option is a dry compost toilet. This is a bucket housed in a box to support your weight with a toilet seat of your choice and organic material to cover the poo. The cover material can be sawdust or decomposed compost (lots of good bugs).

If you use a dry compost system it’s important to keep your face well clear when handling the buckets and use a good pair of kitchen gloves that you can clean and re-use especially for the task.

After the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand in 2011 an organisation called Relieve co-ordinated an effort to provide information and support for people who were doing without their usual sewerage systems.

Q: How does a dry toilet work?

A: The ideal is to separate the pee and the poo as much as possible‚ because if the mixture is too wet it will hamper decomposition. The aim is to keep the poo bucket‚ which is the highest risk‚ from filling up too quickly.

One person produces about 1 to 1½ litres of urine a day‚ which can be disposed of in a green space or in your compost heap. For people in high-rises‚ the urine can still go in the conventional toilet but dispose of the paper separately. There are products that mask the smell.

The poo has to be properly managed to avoid diseases and can be converted into “humanure” (compost) through a proper composting process. Ideally‚ this should be managed in a centralised system. Talk to your councillor as it is not clear if there are contingency plans for centralised composting.

Some composting toilets have urine diversion mechanisms and there are many websites with more information on how to construct your own compost loo and how to safely process the waste.

Q: Can a dry toilet be used in a flat without a garden?