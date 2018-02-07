South Africa

‘High and dry’ Unisa students warn NFSAS of ‘trouble’

07 February 2018 - 15:28 By Jeff Wicks
Protesting UNISA students blocked Stalwart Simelane street in Durban. File photo.
Protesting UNISA students blocked Stalwart Simelane street in Durban. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

KwaZulu-Natal University of South Africa students who claim to have been left high and dry by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) have issued a warning of “trouble” if their finances are not resolved.

Nkanyiso Zwide‚ Unisa Durban SRC treasurer-general‚ told TimesLIVE that several hundred students had not received their study grants and thus could not commence with the academic year.

The development sparked clashes between students and police‚ which saw running battles at the central Durban campus on Monday.

“The CEO of NFSAS is expected to come to Unisa on Thursday as far as I know. If they do not come there will be trouble‚” he said.

“Since we have opened there have been no NFSAS payments to students and we are meant to have started the academic year. This is for returning students and for those in their first year‚” Zwide added.

“We are worried about the new students and we have to start classes.”

Repeated attempts to contact NFSAS were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Communications manager Phatisa Ntlonze didn't respond to queries.

READ MORE

Police fire teargas‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades at Unisa students

Police and Unisa students clashed outside the Durban campus on Monday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | From domestic worker to doctor: I wrote my own success story

Sindiwe Magona’s life is testament to what happens when dreams meet persistence.
Features
8 days ago

Workers at Wits University down tools

Workers at the University of the Witwatersrand have downed tools‚ joining fellow members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union ...
News
13 days ago

Unisa students blockade Durban road

A strike by University of South Africa (Unisa) staff sparked renewed protest action by prospective students in Durban.
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Secret smoke break causes Durban police station fire South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Thousands of train commuters still stranded in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Durban municipal security guard killed in second daylight heist South Africa
  5. Questions over child porn images during school counsellor rape trial South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X