South Africa

NUMSA flags safety after death of miners

07 February 2018 - 18:00 By Timeslive
The Sibanye Stillwater mine.
The Sibanye Stillwater mine.
Image: Sibanye Mines

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has repeated its concerns over the safety of workers underground.

Two workers died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a “fall of ground” at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation attributed to seismic activity in Gauteng.

“This is the second incident affecting workers safety this month at Sibanye mines. Last week‚ more than 950 employees were left stranded underground at one of its mines in the Free State when a severe storm resulted in electricity supply being cut‚ trapping the workers underground. To date Sibanye has not properly explained why its generators failed to kick in‚” said the union in a statement.

“It is important to note that these deaths are happening as the global elites in the mining industry are gathered at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town‚ to discuss more ways to exploit workers and pillage the country of its natural resources. The death toll in the South African mining industry remains shockingly high‚ with at least 81 people killed in 2017 alone‚” said the union.

NUMSA called for a shut-down of operations at Sibanye in the Free State last week until workers’ safety could be guaranteed. “We repeat the call that Sibanye-Stillwater should not be allowed to operate until the safety of workers can be guaranteed‚” said NUMSA.

READ MORE

Mineworker killed at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

A mineworker has died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof operation in Gauteng‚ the Department of Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.
News
7 hours ago

Settlement seen in silicosis class action against gold firms

A R9 billion settlement should be reached "within months" in a class action suit brought against South African gold producers by miners suffering ...
Business
8 hours ago

Rescued miner says he fears for workers’ lives

A mineworker rescued from Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State said he fears for mineworkers’ safety when mining operations resumed on ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Next plague outbreak in Madagascar could be 'stronger': WHO Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Rain forecast on days government wants us to pray for it South Africa
  4. NUMSA flags safety after death of miners South Africa
  5. Rescuers scour tilting buildings killer quake hits Taiwan World

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X