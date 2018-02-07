Phahlane to appear in court over alleged supply tender kickbacks

Disgraced former national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane and his wife, Beauty, are to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for corruption and money laundering on Thursday morning.

The charges stem from alleged kickbacks the top cop, his wife and other senior officers received for the alleged awarding of lucrative forensic supply tenders while Phahlane headed the forensic division.

The couple will appear along with their co-accused, Durand Snyman.

Snyman, a used car salesman, is alleged to have been used to help forensic supply companies to the police to allegedly pay Phahlane and his co-accused kickbacks.

The alleged kickbacks were in the form of vehicles supplied to the police officers, either at a discounted rate or through paying them over inflated prices for their vehicles, which they sold to Snyman.

Phahlane, approached for comment, referred TimesLIVE to his lawyer, Piet du Plessis – who referred all queries to the National Prosecuting Authority, which declined to comment.