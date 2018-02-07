South Africa

Police evacuated after fire breaks out at Durban central police station

07 February 2018 - 15:09 By Jeff Wicks
Image: 123rf/Lukas Gojda

The Durban Central police station has been evacuated after a fire broke out near the 10111 call centre on Wednesday.

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics were on standby at the scene and that officers had been evacuated.

The extent of the fire is not known.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Secret smoke break causes Durban police station fire South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Thousands of train commuters still stranded in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Durban municipal security guard killed in second daylight heist South Africa
  5. Questions over child porn images during school counsellor rape trial South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X