Police evacuated after fire breaks out at Durban central police station
07 February 2018 - 15:09
The Durban Central police station has been evacuated after a fire broke out near the 10111 call centre on Wednesday.
RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics were on standby at the scene and that officers had been evacuated.
The extent of the fire is not known.
This is a developing story.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE