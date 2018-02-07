School‚ MEC and Minister blamed for 2014 killer blaze at school for the deaf

The commission began its probe in September 2014 after it learnt that the three pupils were killed in their sleep as the hostel was razed by fire.

Part of the commission's probe was to find out if the fire warning systems at the school were functional‚ and if any school official was on duty at the time of the fire and whether there was any violation of human rights.

Following its lengthy probe‚ the commission said the respondents had not protected the rights to human dignity and life of the learners enrolled at the school.

Among their list of findings‚ the SAHRC said the respondents had failed to take measures to protect the learners‚ even locking the doors to their residence from outside.

It further found them guilty of:

- failing to adhere to the minimum safety and fire standards on the school premises.

- not complying with legislative and policy imperatives for reasonable accommodation for learners with disabilities.

- not protecting the rights of learners with disabilities to access education.