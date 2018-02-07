Thandi Maqubela‚ the woman who was last year acquitted of the murder of her husband‚ has been released on parole.

Maqubela was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Judge Patrick Maqubela in 2015. The Supreme Court of Appeal‚ however‚ overturned her murder conviction‚ saying the acting judge could have died of natural causes.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a decision was taken last year to release Maqubela on parole from October 12 2017 to March 30 2018.

“The parole period is approximately five months and will be under Community Corrections. There are parole conditions attached to this placement but such cannot be made public‚” Nxumalo said.