The second Great Trek, as Capetonians look for more watered pastures

Cape Town residents are actively looking for an escape from the stricken Mother City before Day Zero hits and the water runs out.

When Leigh van den Berg first realised she would be spending “half my days” queueing for water, leaving Cape Town became a no-brainer.

She is looking to Thailand as her refuge until the situation improves.

Others have started making inquiries about accommodation in other South African cities, and have shared on social media their intentions about leaving the city and avoiding Day Zero.